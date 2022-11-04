ON 24th October, Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe announced that his government would be making a final position on the status of Konkola Copper Mines (KCM). He said his office had been engaged in negotiations in terms of finding a new equity partner for the mine and a decision would be announced within a week. A second week is elapsing, but the minister has not gone back to the Copperbelt to make the announcement that he promised the people. This minister put a lot of people, including investors and creditors of the mine in a very expectant mode. Shareholders, suppliers, contractors, mine employees, residents of the Copperbelt and citizens of Zambia in general have been holding their breaths, waiting for this…...
Menu