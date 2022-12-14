WHEN we heard the announcement from the government that load-shedding would resume, we remembered what Zesco said just a couple of weeks earlier when we confronted them with the fact that they had lied to the President about ending load-shedding. Today we are asking ourselves; how can these people be so shameless? And we are glad that we are not the only ones asking these questions. ActionAid acting country director Musonda Kabinga says it is shocking that load-shedding is being reintroduced when the government had announced that it was over. Musonda KABINGA: “You may recall that at some point we were informed that load shedding had ended in Zambia, and many citizens became hopeful to have continuous supply of power,…...



