SAMPA Kalungu, the president at Transparency International Zambia, has cautioned the Anti-Corruption Commission to avoid creating a picture of uncertainty as it re-strategises its fight against corruption. Mr Kalungu’s comment follows the development where the Anti-Corruption Commission recently withdrew a court case involving Honeybee directors and others. He said the withdrawal of the case disappointed many people and as such, the Commission must be careful with the perception it was creating. Sampa KALUNGU: “The honeybee case, when it got withdrawn, many people got disappointed. It had been peddled as a case with clear evidence that it was going to be easy to prosecute. But it was withdrawn and people felt ‘where are we going? what can we do?’ Additionally, people…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.