CATHOLIC Priest Fr Anthony Salangeta has been enjoying social media fame since he made fun of President Hakainde Hichilema’s power point presentation during a press conference last week. The Chawama compound based evangelist wasted no time explaining to his congregation that graphs don’t matter, as people are more interested in food on the table. Fr Salangeta: “Sometimes ababene ba politician aba babufi limbi aba. Ukasanga ifwe tatwaishiba nafilya balanda ati GDP, balelemba nama graph, Millennium Development Goals, Zambia will reach ‘SAP’ shani. Zambia yali reachin’ga ama ‘SAP’ yanga? Nanomba ma graph? Kwa Misisi graph? Kwa Misisi lutoshi lwabwali. Kwa Misisi kuti afyumfwa? Kwa Jack lutoshi lwabwali luli pa table alelya umuntu; ekwisa panshi, not graph shani na shani no no…...



