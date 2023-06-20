CHIPOLOPOLO boss Avram Grant believes the performance of the national team keeps sparkling with every game they play. Zambia over the weekend punched its way back to the Africa Cup of Nations following their 3-0 triumph over 2023 AFCON hosts Ivory Coast at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. Grant’s charges sealed their AFCON qualification on home soil with a resounding performance that did not only end their eight years of scarcity at the continental showpiece but earned them a qualification with a game to spare. This has left the former Chelsea boss excited, as he now feels the boys have the potential to repeat the 2012 feat and bring home the trophy. In his post match interview, Grant stated…...



