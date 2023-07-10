FORMER Kasenengwa MP Sensio Banda has applauded the dismissal and arrest of former Luapula Province Minister Derricky Chilundika and 18 others for their alleged involvement in the illegal mining of Sugilite Mineral Ore in Chembe District. Mr Banda is of the view that the arrests have opened an avenue for those in politics and those holding public office to realise that they should not be catalysts, pawn movers or masterminds of criminal activities in the country. He says the development creates a narrative that senior political zealots in the ruling party can be made to pay for their misdeeds. SENSIO Banda: “The arrests open an avenue for those in politics and public offices who are charged with responsibilities for making…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.