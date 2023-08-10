WHEN we look at how opposition leaders in this country are being treated by their political rivals in power, we see history repeating itself. The case of Dr Fred M’membe’s arrest on the offence of libel and for commenting on the leadership of the security wing is a reminder of where we are coming from and how petty our politicians can be. It is sad and strange that today, deep inside President Hakainde Hichilema’s presidency, we could be talking about the abuse of the law for political appeasement. One would have thought that the Hichilema presidency would be above this. Maybe what we need in this country is to go back to the basics in understanding the interpretation of freedom…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.