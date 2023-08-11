EMERITUS Lusaka Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu says Zambia is now under a dictatorship of the worst kind. He says this is because President Hakainde Hichilema is doing the same things that the Patriotic Front under Mr Edgar Lungu did to him when he was in the opposition. The revered religious leader was saying this following the arrest of Socialist Party leader Dr Fred M’membe, and his subsequent detention on charges relating to libel and national security. He goes further to urge the people of Zambia to wake up and challenge the status quo, saying they should not wait for the church to do the work for them. Archbishop Mpundu: “The problem is Zambians, we have a very short memory. If for…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.