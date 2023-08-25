THE Anti-Corruption Commission board chairman is concerned that investigative wings are more reactive when it comes to combating crimes and that officers watch potential suspects splashing around money without doing anything about it. Musa Mwenye State Counsel recalled that an individual who is now under arrest for his role in the airport gold scandal was once seen dishing out US$50, 000 at a marriage gathering and none of the law enforcement agencies took interest to question the source of the money. Further, he observed that there is no coordination among the investigative wings, thereby making it difficult to fight multifaceted crimes. Musa MWENYE: “The lifestyle audit is an accountability tool used to prevent corruption. Ordinarily, it should be triggered when…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.