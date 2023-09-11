PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has finally set foot on Chinese soil after two years in office. Last week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation announced that President Hichilema would finally be undertaking a trip to China for talks with his counterpart President Xi Jinping. Honourable Stanley KAKUBO: “The President’s visit is significant as it is aimed at reinforcing the excellent long-standing bilateral relations and cooperation between Zambia and China. It will build on the previously held key discussions between the two leaders, with the recent engagement having occurred during the China – Africa Roundtable on the margins of the BRICS Summit in South Africa. This visit will also create an opportunity for various Zambian sectors to meet with their…...



