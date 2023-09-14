INDIAN Billionaire Mr Anil Agarwal is excited about the fact that his company Vedanta Resources has been granted control of Konkola Copper Mines by the Zambian government, following a settlement agreement. He says the return of Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) to Vedanta Resources comes at a perfect time because it presents an opportunity for his firm to make more profit than in 2004 when copper prices were not as high. Anil AGARWAL: “KCM has one of the largest reserves of copper and cobalt in the world, both important in energy transition. Copper is a key metal for world’s decarbonization. Demand is growing rapidly. In India, growth is over 20% annually. Vedanta acquired KCM in 2004 and made good profits when…...