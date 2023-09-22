GIVEN Lubinda-appointed PF Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda says former president Edgar Lungu is still president of the former ruling party. He says although not in active politics, Mr Lungu remains the leader of the Patriotic Front and he can only hand over power when the party elects a new leader at its next general conference. Mr Nakacinda is also emphasising the statement he has been toiling with since his appointment, that the “alebwelelapo” agenda is coming from the people of Zambia and the party is only backing that call. Raphael NAKACINDA: “The PF are listening to what the Zambian people are saying and the Zambian people have begun to echo the words that the former president performed much better. I…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.