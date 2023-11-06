THE Ministry of Energy has issued what it deems as a clarification of the fuel supply scandal that we have been writing about in the past week. Using newly appointed Permanent Secretary Peter Mumba, the ministry claimed that it cancelled the contract awarded to Devon Oil in order to avert a fuel crisis. While admitting that the company offered a price lower than what Zambians are currently buying it at, PS Mumba said the minister has the power to recommend alternative measures if the supply is not guaranteed. PS Peter MUMBA: “When we looked at the price offered by Devon Oil Limited, it was quite attractive, therefore as a ministry, we went ahead and gave them a contract to supply…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.