On Tuesday, Police is Kasama recovered 156 bags of fertilizer from a UPND official. The fertilizer is believed to have been stolen from the FISP programme and it was found in a house belonging to the said ruling party member. Yesterday, a similar incident occurred, this time in Eastern Province. Police arrested the UPND district youth Chairperson in Kasenengwa after he was found trying to move at least 10 bags of stolen fertilizer from a designated cooperative shed. The UPND official identified as Chitona was found with a few others in action at night. The culprits were arrested and detained at Chipata Central Police. The actions taken by the police in Kasama and Kasenengwa to apprehend individuals involved in the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.