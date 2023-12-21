THE Zambia Land Alliance (ZLA) says it is unconstitutional for the UPND government to distribute land on partisan lines. Commenting on Lands Minister Elijah Muchima’s remarks that government will prioritise ruling party members when giving out plots, ZLA Executive Director Patrick Musole says it is illegal for government to discriminate against ordinary citizens. Patrick MUSOLE: “We hope that the Minister was just joking with UPND cadres because that statement is unconstitutional. The Constitution of Zambia is very clear when it comes to land administration. Land will be administered in a transparent and non-discriminatory manner. So, for the Minister to make that statement, it goes against the Zambian Constitution and it is not right. It can actually be challenged if that…...



