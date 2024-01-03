THE alarming resurgence of cholera cases, particularly in the capital city, Lusaka, needs to be addressed sooner rather than later. We need concerted efforts to defeat this epidemic before it claims more lives. The escalating number of cases raises serious concerns and demands a united front from both the public and government in combating this potentially deadly disease. We would like to make an appeal to the general public to take personal hygiene seriously and not wait for the government to come and clean up for them. It is not possible for the government to have enough resources and manpower to ensure that our dwelling and trading places are clean. This is something that we have to do ourselves. Some…...



