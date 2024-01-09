MR Kelvin Fube Bwalya, a politician who leads some political party called Zambia Must Prosper, says the government’s decision to keep schools closed for three weeks has exposed the Ministry of Health for hiding the actual extent of the cholera crisis. Mr Fube observes that the cholera situation was much worse than it was being portrayed by the government and noted that some figures were being suppressed. Kelvin FUBE: “This decision exposes the government in that the Ministry of Health has been hiding figures of how many people are actually infected, how many people are dying, how many people are in hospital and how many people we are dealing with. For this very serious announcement to come from the Minister…...



