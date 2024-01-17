A STATEMENT from Swedish Ambassador Johan Hallenborg that investors from his country are shunning Zambia because of high levels of corruption has not settled well with the UPND government. Chief Government Spokesperson Honourable Cornelius Mweetwa says it is wrong for western countries to continue painting Zambia and Africa as corrupt ruins without substantiating their claims. He says if there is any corruption in the UPND administration, the diplomat must produce evidence to back his claim. While it is not uncommon for governments to demand proof when faced with accusations, our leaders in the UPND administration must recognize that donor countries like Sweden play a significant role in Zambia’s development through financial aid. Donors like Sweden have a say in…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.