WHILE President Hakainde Hichilema has faced some challenges in lowering the cost of living, it cannot be argued that he has scored significantly in other sectors. As we stated in our previous editorial comment, this president and his political party over-promised and gave citizens false hopes. However, it is also a fact that they have performed better than previous regimes so far in passing some progressive laws. Notable among those achievements is the abolition of the death penalty, the Defamation of the President law, passing the Access to Information law and actualising the partial withdrawal of retirement benefits under the National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA). And talking about NAPSA, there is another score that this government has made regarding the…...



