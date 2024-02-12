ONE of the scandals coming out of the recent Auditor General’s report on parastatals and government institutions points to the abuse of public resources at the National Road Fund Agency (NRFA). The Auditor General’s Report revealed that between 2018 and 2022, 27 contracts with total Contract values of over K1.6 billion were overpaid by NRFA. The report indicated that the contractors were paid K478,476,821 while the certified works by the Ministry were worth K368,747,880, resulting in an overpayment of K109,728,941. In December 2023 when the Public Accounts Committee summoned witnesses from the Ministry of Local Government and the National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) to explain the anomalies, it was proved that record keeping at the road fund is poor. This…...



