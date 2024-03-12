ZAMBIANS today commemorate a special day for the youths. It is a day that our country reflects on the plight of the young people and the role they play in our society. Youth Day also reminds us of the day in 1962 when young people were killed during the independence movement. How should we celebrate our young citizens and their contribution to development today? What is the best way of recognising that our young people are the future leaders? To start with, the youth represent the driving force of change, innovation, and progress, shaping the future of nations around the globe. In Zambia, the youth have played a pivotal role in driving political transformation, as evidenced by their significant influence...



