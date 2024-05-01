AS Zambia today joins the rest of the world in celebrating Labour Day, we want to focus on the immense contributions that casual and domestic workers make in society around the globe. Often overlooked and undervalued, these individuals play a vital role in various sectors, contributing to the functioning and well-being of communities around us. Casual workers, who are employed on a temporary or part-time basis, form a crucial segment of the workforce in many industries, including construction, agriculture, retail, and hospitality. Despite the temporary nature of their employment, these workers perform essential tasks that keep businesses running smoothly and contribute to economic growth. Their flexibility and willingness to take on diverse roles make them invaluable assets to employers and...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.