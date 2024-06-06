Police officers and DEC officers at DEC headquarters following the arrest and charging of former President Edgar Lungu’s wife, Esther, daughter Chiyeso, and Charles Phiri for money laundering and possession of properties suspected to be proceeds of crime in Lusaka on Thursday 30th May 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

Police officers and DEC officers at DEC headquarters following the arrest and charging of former President Edgar Lungu’s wife, Esther, daughter Chiyeso, and Charles Phiri for money laundering and possession of properties suspected to be proceeds of crime in Lusaka on Thursday 30th May 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

FATHER Emmanuel Chikoya, the Council of Churches in Zambia General Secretary has observed that police are swift to arrest the opposition but quite reluctant to act against ruling party members committing crimes. He says this is deeply concerning, as the law is expected to be blind in its application. His remarks coincide with the statement or rather an admission from the Inspector General of Police, Graphel Musamba, confirming what the public has always feared. Mr Musamba says opposition parties are not allowed to hold rallies because of fears that UPND cadres may attack them. He adds that UPND members championing hate speech are not arrested because they listen when cautioned by the police. This is unfortunate to say the least....