IN a moment of pride for Zambia, Trade Kings has been honoured with the prestigious African Business Leadership Award as the African “Company of the Year.” This accolade is a testament to the company’s outstanding contributions to the continent’s economic landscape; and back home it cements its position as a pillar of the manufacturing industry. Trade Kings has been instrumental in keeping the economy afloat through its high-quality products, extensive job creation, significant support for the media industry, and exemplary corporate social responsibility activities, especially under the health sector. As we join them in celebrating their achievement, it is important to point out the multifaceted impact Trade Kings has had on Zambia and beyond. It would not be a surprising...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.