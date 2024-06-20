ALMOST on a weekly basis, our newspaper receives complaints from citizens crying about their land being taken away by people who are well-connected to those in power. When they run to court for intervention, nothing is done because the wheels of justice don’t move at all, until the original owner of the land is driven away in agonising anguish. We have heard cases where land dispute cases at court are adjourned indefinitely and the poor complainant doesn’t even know what to do next. Sometimes files go missing at court and the case dies a natural death. We have seen some really confusing cases where two people involved in a land dispute both have ‘legitimate’ documents from the Ministry of Lands...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.