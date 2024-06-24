THE association that looks into the Care and Counselling of inmates says about 70 percent of those in prisons are poor people. According to the association executive director Godfrey Malembeka, a majority of those who benefit from presidential pardons are inmates who have good legal representation, as they are assisted in drafting letters of application for consideration. Godfrey MALEMBEKA: Most of the people who are actually there are poor people or those who can’t at least afford legal representation. Legal representation in Zambia is very, very expensive. Senior lawyers are charging in dollars. So, that now leaves the poor failing to give effective mitigation when they are found guilty. The rich people find their way to get these acquittals and...



