IN our editorial opinion yesterday, we pointed out that the Constitutional Court, despite the critical role that it plays within the structure of the Judiciary, has not executed itself in an expected exemplary manner. We showed how the judges fumbled on the 2016 presidential election petition and we went further to demonstrate that this was as a result of fear – the judges did not want to offend the Edgar Lungu-led Executive. But this was not the first time that the Constitutional Court bent towards political pressure. It can further be proved that the judges were intimidated if we look back at the outcome of the case in which three petitioners namely Legal Resource Foundation Limited, Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa and...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.