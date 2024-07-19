Minister of Information and Media Cornelius Mweetwa speaking to the media during a press briefing at the Ministry in Lusaka on Wednesday 8th May 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has done very well to U-turn from his earlier position regarding the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) trends report. After rubbishing the latest report which detected over K13 billion worth of suspected illicit financial transaction and discrediting the work of the FIC, Honourable Mweetwa has realigned his position, saying the government will follow the guidance given by President Hichilema. He was referring to an earlier statement from State House which stated that the President expected Law Enforcement wings to act swiftly and deal with culprits involved in the report. We must say it is good that the Minister has seen his mistake and shown desire to correct his position. This is the Cornelius Mweetwa we know....