The Zambia Police have announced a K2 million reward for any information leading to the location and apprehension of Petauke Member of Parliament Emmanuel Jay Banda (Jay Jay). A few months ago, Banda was reportedly abducted by unknown individuals. However, after he was found, investigations were launched to determine whether the abduction was genuine or staged. During these investigations, the police unearthed two additional charges against him, at the behest of the President – attempted murder and aggravated robbery, dating back to 2015. Since then, the lawmaker has been in detention, and reports of his alleged illness have not been accepted as grounds for release. On Sunday this week, in a dramatic turn of events, Jay Jay disappeared from Chipata...



