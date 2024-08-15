CHIEF Justice Mumba Malila says the myth that the Judiciary must not be heard is unfortunately confining, forcing judges to pretend like they have no views on issues, no broad vision of social justice, and no strong attachment to issues that are constantly affecting society. He says the Judiciary cannot stay silent any more, adding that judges often get disturbed by public criticism because they are isolated from public debate. Chief Justice MALILA: “In today’s era, where misinformation proliferates swiftly, proactive communication is essential. By providing accurate and timely information, we can counter false narratives and ensure that the truth prevails. This becomes especially critical in high-profile and otherwise sensitive cases, where incomplete or inaccurate information can sway public opinion…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.