TRANSPARENCY International – Zambia has expressed concern over the government’s failure to provide a comprehensive response to the News Diggers investigation into illegal mining activities in Chingola. In our investigation dubbed “Blood Copper – financed by the Chinese and protected by the politicians”, we followed the story of deaths among Chingola youths who are involved in the deadly artisanal mining activities. The investigation took us to the various scenes of mine accidents where some deaths go unreported. We went further to establish that a cartel involving some Chinese nationals has been financing the illegal mining as they buy copper ore from the desperate youths. It was established that these Chinese nationals are processing copper within Chiwempala, a densely populated township,...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.