HEALTH Minister Elijah Muchima has warned PF faction secretary general Raphael Nakacinda over his allegation that President Hakainde Hichilema has offloaded toxic mealie meal on the market through ZNS’ Eagle milling in order to kill citizens. Mr Nakacinda has claimed that the UPND government is deliberately conducting genocide in order to reduce the population. Raphael NAKACINDA: “The UPND government is undertaking an act of genocide against its own people, the scandal concerning aflatoxins contained in mealie meal that has caused death. We want to inform the nation that it is alleged that money is exchanging hands among selected millers with the Ministry of Health officials and some State House officials to prevent the public from knowing which millers of mealie...



