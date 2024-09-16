A situation has arisen in Chingola where a government school has been forced to close down owing to toxic dust pollution by a named Chinese mine. There is a disturbing video on social media showing some teachers and pupils covered in dust while others are seen scampering for safety. Classes at Brick Field Primary School are now being conducted from some nearby churches because a Chinese investor is stockpiling copper tailings within the school precincts. Our newspaper recently published a comprehensive “Blood Copper” investigation which shed light on the environmental destruction and human suffering caused by illegal mining activities in Chingola, particularly those involving Chinese investors. Our findings were alarming: illegal mining, funded by certain Chinese investors, was wreaking havoc...



