THE UPND government has continued to suffer serious challenges in its endeavours to communicate effectively with the people. The sentiments on the streets are so bad that it’s easy for one to believe that Zambia is under the worst leadership in history. Things are so bad, we are told, that citizens don’t want to even hear the President’s name. Is this really what it is or there are other factors at play? In our opinion, while the UPND has failed to deliver in several areas, it cannot be true that the previous government was better. The only problem is that the ruling party is dealing with well experienced propagandists who are determined to reclaim power. A toxic trend has virulently...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here