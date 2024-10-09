A few days ago, MMD leader Pastor Nevers Mumba made a concerning prophecy about former president Edgar Lungu, suggesting that “something bad” will happen to him in the coming weeks. This proclamation, made during an appearance on Prime TV’s The Big Debate programme, has unsettled Mr Lungu, his family and political followers. What did Pastor Mumba mean by “something bad?” What information does he have? Is it physical harm? Is it spiritual? How exactly did he get this message and from who? These are troubling questions which would be good for the former vice-president to respond to. We are not the best fans of Mr Lungu. We have consistently regarded him as a bad leader and we have blamed him...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here