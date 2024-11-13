WE want to end our debate with ZNBC on the proposed increase in TV levy by saying Zambians have done their part and ZNBC should also do its own by learning to survive. For a change let them not ambush our citizens’ already stressed income for their sustenance during these hard economic times. The way we look at it, without even wasting time on the ZNBC Act, if ZNBC needs money, it must seek help from the people that it’s serving. If their mandate is to clean up, beautify, and justify anything and everything that the government does, then the party in power must ensure that their mouthpiece is well taken care of. What ZNBC is collecting from the people...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here