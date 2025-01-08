BRUCE Mwape’s time with the Copper Queens has come to an abrupt end, signaling a new dawn for the women’s national team, which will now be led by Swiss coach Nora Hauptle. Mwape has been very successful during his time, leading the national team at two Africa Cup tournaments, two Olympic games, and a World Cup. Under his tutelage Zambia has seen the rise of Barbra Banda and Racheal Kundananji, two superstars that have taken the world by storm, not to mention several others who are plying their trade across international waters. Most importantly, Mwape has raised the profile of the women’s national team from being at the bottom of the food chain when he took charge in 2018, to...



