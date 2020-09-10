ZAMBIAN Breweries Plc has posted huge losses of nearly K15.5 million in its half-year period ending June 30, 2020, mainly triggered by the kwacha’s rapid depreciation against major currency convertibles, which increased the company’s debt portfolio and hiked production costs. But the company says it remains well-positioned for a strong recovery given its positive cash position of K185.8 million and commitment to cost management and financial discipline. In a statement announcing its unaudited results of the company for the six-month period ended June 30, Zambian Breweries posted massive losses of...



