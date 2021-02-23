ECONOMIST Noel Nkhoma says the Bank of Zambia’s (BoZ) decision to raise the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by 50 basis points will increase the Non-Performing Loans (NPL) ratio, a situation that will result in more loan defaults on existing credit facilities. In response to a query, Nkhoma, the Betternow Finance Limited chief executive officer, observed that with NPLs having reached an average of 25 per cent in both bank and non-bank institutions, the risk to the financial sector following the marginal hike in the MPR to 8.5 per cent is...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.