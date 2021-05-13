FINANCIAL analyst Blessings Kafwanka has urged the Bank of Zambia to maintain the current monetary policy rate which currently stands at 8.5 percent in a bid to sustain economic activities. Monetary policy is the action undertaken by a nation’s central bank to control money supply and achieve macroeconomic goals that promote sustainable economic growth. In an interview, Wednesday, Kafwanka said reducing or increasing the monetary policy rate would worsen the country’s inflation outlook. “I expect them (Bank of Zambia) to maintain the policy rate at 5.6 percent, and obviously the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.