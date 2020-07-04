THE Constitutional Court has reiterated its position of November 29, 2019, that the petitions by the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) and Chapter One Foundation Limited in which they were challenging government’s decision to alter the Constitution of Zambia through Bill 10, lack merit and stand dismissed. But in her dissenting judgement, Justice Professor Margaret Munalula noted that a Constitutional Court, as a specialised court, is set up to protect the constitution which is the supreme law of the land. She added that when there is an important constitutional question...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.