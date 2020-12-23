A 27-YEAR-OLD woman has been dragged to the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for allegedly trespassing on the premises of traditional healer Chileya Chilufya, popularly known as Kalonga Kanono.

Allegations in this case are that Mirriam Kunda visited the traditional healer in January 2020 at his office in Kanyama, requesting for help.

She allegedly wanted some traditional medicine to get back with her husband who had chased her and Chilufya asked her to pay a K500 for the said medicine.

After that, she left for Kabwe but later went back to Chilufya to appreciate him for the services because the medicine had worked as she was back with her husband.

However, sometime in May, Kunda went back to Chilufya’s clinic complaining that her husband had chased her again.

She was assisted by the traditional healer again, but to Chilufya’s surprise in August 2020, Kunda went to his office with her bags demanding that he marries her.

On December 3, 2020 Kunda returned to Chilufya’s house with her bags insisting that he marries her but was again taken to Kanyama police station were she was charged for criminal trespass.

This is because the traditional healer allegedly did not want her near his house as she was just a customer who had gone to seek for help which he rendered to her.

Kunda, who is charged with one count of criminal trespass, has however denied the charge.

Particulars of the offence allege that Kunda on December 3, 2020 unlawfully entered on the premises of Chileya Chilufya with intent to steal.

And when the matter came up for plea before Magistrate Amy Masoja, Kunda pleaded not guilty.

The matter comes up on December 23, this year, for commencement of trial.