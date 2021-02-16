THREE more people have been added to a case in which five former employees of Chishimba Kambwili and a student are accused of stealing US $160,000 belonging to the NDC leader. The accused persons, who are now nine in total, have, however, denied stealing the said money before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court. The nine include five former domestic workers of Kambwili, a student, a police officer, a soldier and a retired police officer. Kambwili’s five former workers; Rodney Muntanga, a 47-year-old house boy; Esther Munyeka, a 29-year-old maid; George Bwalya,...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.