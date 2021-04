THE Lusaka High Court has heard that the body of late Dr Tasila Tembo was found in a decomposed state and had a 20 to 30 cm cut on the stomach. The court also heard that Dr Tembo was having challenges in her relationship with the suspect, Lt Nigel Mwaba, who was her boyfriend at the time of death. In this matter, Lt Mwaba is facing one count of murder where he is alleged to have murded Dr Tembo between October 24 and 26, 2020 in Lusaka. When the matter...



