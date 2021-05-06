Attorney General Likando Kalaluka speaks during the launch of the 2018 Money Laundering/Terrorist Financing Trends Report by Financial Intelligence Centre at Intercontinental Hotel in Lusaka on May 31, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Attorney General has applied to join the matter in which Constitutional Lawyer John Sangwa has petitioned the Constitutional Court to order the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to amend the affidavit for presidential candidates and running mates to include the number of times the candidate has held office as President as required by Article 106(3) of the Constitution. The Attorney General has applied to join the matter as a second respondent. In this matter, Sangwa cited ECZ as the respondent in the matter and wanted the Commission to be...