THE Constitutional Court has dismissed a matter in which outgoing Luangeni PF member of parliament Charles Zulu was seeking an interpretation of what is equivalent to a grade 12 certificate and whether an individual with tertiary certificates, but has no grade 12 certificate can participate in the 2021 general elections. Zulu who cited the Electoral Commission of Zambia and the Attorney General as respondents in the matter, was seeking an interpretation of Article 70 (1)(d) which relates to the notification by the ECZ that they would not accept nominations from...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.