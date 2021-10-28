A UNIVERSITY of Zambia student has asked the Lusaka High Court to enter a default judgement against the state in a case in which she is seeking compensation for the injuries sustained after jumping from a third floor hostel window after police fired teargas during a riot. Everett Chongo wants the court to enter a default judgement due to the state’s failure to enter an appearance or file a defence in the matter. In this matter, Chongo sued the state seeking compensation for the injuries sustained when she fell after...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.