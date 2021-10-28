A UNIVERSITY of Zambia student has asked the Lusaka High Court to enter a default judgement against the state in a case in which she is seeking compensation for the injuries sustained after jumping from a third floor hostel window after police fired teargas during a riot. Everett Chongo wants the court to enter a default judgement due to the state’s failure to enter an appearance or file a defence in the matter. In this matter, Chongo sued the state seeking compensation for the injuries sustained when she fell after...
Menu