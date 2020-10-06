FOOTBALL Association of Zambia (FAZ) vice-president Rix Mweemba has died.

Mweemba died Tuesday shortly after being admitted at Coptic Hospital.

FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala stated when he announced the passing of Mweemba that the association was saddened by the death of the FIFA instructor.

“The Football Association of Zambia is mourning the loss of a dedicated and a respected servant of Zambian football. Mr Mweemba struck us as an admirable family man. His great work ethics and selflessness cannot be doubted,” FAZ secretary general Adrian Kashala said in a statement issued by FAZ spokesperson Sydney Mungala.

“Prior to being appointed as Vice President in April 2017, Mr Mweemba served as FAZ Treasurer and also played a huge role in the restructuring of the Zambia Premier League as chairperson of the League Restructuring Working Group. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and the football fraternity in Zambia.”