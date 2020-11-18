BARELY two months after losing his Zesco United job, George Lwandamina has landed a new contract as technical director for Super Division side Prison Leopards.

Having been courted by Super Division champions Nkana lately, Lwandamina’s joining of Leopards would come as a surprise to many owing to the reputation of the club.

Leopards confirmed Lwandamina’s appointment ahead of their match against Green Eagles.

“Prison Leopards FC is pleased to officially unveil the new Technical Director in Mr. George Lwandamina who has taken up the new role at the club on a one year deal with effect from 14th November, 2020. Management is confident that the coming of the new Director will definitely contribute to the great success of the club,” the Club stated.

Lwandamina is an experienced trainer who boasts of unmatched success on the local scene.

He has had stints at Mufulira Wanderers, Green Buffaloes, Red Arrows and Zesco United where he won four league titles over two spells.

Lwandamina has also previously worked at Tanzania’s Young Africans where he won the league in his maiden season.

And speaking after his unveiling at the Zambia Correctional Service headquarters in Kabwe, Wednesday, Lwandamina said that he was delighted to join Prison Leopards and that he would take his job with both hands.

“I know expectations are very high, I’ll try my level best, given our years of experience in this field. The only thing I am bringing here is my vast experience and I am hoping to inculcate in the players the value and realism at the field of play. I am also alive to the fact that I am joining a team with ambition. I am not here to promise a mountain, but I’ll be able to do my best,” said Lwandamina, who has since been given an official vehicle and a driver.

And Commissioner Administration Everisto Kalonga, who spoke on behalf of the Commissioner General, said they were in a hurry to change the face of sports in the service.

“As a service, we want to take the running of football to greater heights and to achieve that objective, one of the steps was to start with the hiring of the technical director to manage the affairs of football,” said Kalonga.

Club vice-chairman Kennedy Sikota, who is also Assistant Commissioner for the Zambia Correctional Service, said after a serious introspection of the team as being visitors in the super league, it was now significant for the executive to look at modalities that would make them stay in the elite league for good.

And Deputy Director of Sports the Correctional Service Conwell Mudenda thanked the entire command for helping his executive to realize their dream of landing a person of Lwandamina’s caliber.

Prison Leopards, who are under the vigilant gaze of Mwenya Chipepo, lit the league on fire by winning one game, drawing one and lost one, and were yesterday scheduled to play Green Eagles in a rescheduled week five clash.