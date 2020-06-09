Dear Readers,Today we are proud to announce the official launch of our new News Diggers! website that is expected to give you, our esteemed readers, an enjoyable experience. With this development, all our exclusive investigative stories will now be made available online and in the ePaper at the same time, as the print edition is sold on the street.

A K5 per day online subscription gives you access to our ePaper (PDF) content and locked premium articles at the same time as the print edition. Please click the Subscribe button to select your preferred subscription plan and pay (manually) using one of the payment methods listed. Your payment has to be verified before you can access premium content so please be patient after you submit your subscription details and proof of payment.

This new website gives you the following features:

Faster browsing

Downloadable ePaper (terms and conditions apply)

Exclusive premium content

Automated self-registration for membership to read premium content

Profile management for changing password and lost password recovery

Priority for mobile users in the interface

Opinion polls

Easy navigation

For help, contact the editor [at] diggers [dot] news

For subscription assistance email epaper@diggers.news

Or call News Diggers on +260977708285 and +260 96 5815078